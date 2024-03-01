Hailey Bieber shuts down Justin Bieber marriage rumors with tribute

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Biebers are putting the rumors to rest.

Days after Stephen Baldwin sparked concern for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber, the Rhode Skin founder posted a tribute to her husband on his 30th birthday.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," she wrote on Instagram March 1. "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

Hailey Bieber shared the message alongside a series of photos and video of the couple throughout the years. One image showed Hailey and Justin Bieber at their 2019 wedding, while the pair were pictured kissing aboard a boat in another snap.

The model also posted images of herself and Justin Bieber on various dates, as well as a throwback photo of the pop superstar and an image of his 30th birthday cake.

Stephen Baldwin — who shares Hailey Bieber, 27, and daughter Alaia, 31, with wife Kennya Baldwin — raised eyebrows earlier this week when he reposted Victor Marx's Instagram video asking for prayers for daughter and son-in-law.

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," Marx captioned footage of Justin Bieber singing and playing guitar. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general."

And though Hailey and Justin Bieber — who tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 — haven't directly addressed this call for prayers, she has spoken out against invasive rumors over the years.

In fact, back in October, Hailey Bieber slammed "disheartening" pregnancy speculation.

"Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," she told GQ Hype. "There is something that's disheartening about, Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don't give a s---.'"

"When there comes a day that that is true," Hailey Bieber said, "you, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know."

Despite the constant public attention, she's happy with where life has taken her.

"I very much feel like this is where I'm meant to be," Hailey Bieber noted. "I've had times where I didn't feel so connected to myself or my body for different reasons. Right now in my life, I feel very clear, very solid, very happy. I'm just focused on what's in front of me."