Grimes Reveals the Meaning Behind Her and Elon Musk’s Newborn Son’s Name

What's in name? Apparently quite a bit if your parents are Grimes and Elon Musk.

Following the birth of their first child together, the Tesla CEO sent social media into a frenzy when he revealed the newborn's admittedly bizarre name.

"X Æ A-12 Musk," he tweeted with no further explanation.

As the internet debated whether or not Musk was bluffing, Grimes took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to confirm that yes, her son's name is X Æ A-12.

We'll just let the singer explain it. "X, the unknown variable," she wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

Grimes concluded, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" before adding a rat and sword emoji.

Still confused? You're not alone. However, fans online have speculated that the name is code for Ash Archangel becauseis pronounced "Ash" and the A-12 aircraft mentioned in Grimes' tweet was nicknamed "Archangel."

While fans continue to wait for an official pronunciation guide, it seems like mom and dad are enjoying time at home with their baby boy.

Musk described their newborn as "happy, health &cute as a button" on Twitter.

Happy, healthy & cute as a button :) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

The 48-year-old, who has five other kids of his own from previous relationships, also shared a few photos of the newborn.

