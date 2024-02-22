Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Chambers has been scrubbing in as a father for almost 30 years.

While the "Grey's Anatomy" alum is generally quiet when it comes to his private life, he gave a heartwarming look at what it's like being a dad to four girls: Isabella, 29, Maya and Kaila, 26 and Eva, 24, who he shares with wife Keisha Chambers.

"They're great," Chambers told People in an interview published Feb. 22. "They're very independent, levelheaded, kind. I'm very blessed, very grateful."

In fact, the 53-year-old—who also shares son Jackson, 22, with his wife of over thirty years—noted his oldest daughter has got an especially exciting year ahead of her.

"One's going to hit 30 soon. That's a big milestone," he continued. "I'm proud of her. She's very socially conscious and she's just a very loving girl who is very involved with world issues and just kind."

And what's it like for him being surrounded by five women at home? His answer will make all girl dads proud.

"They're a little better read than I am. They're little college graduates," he added. "And they're more academic. And sometimes I'm like, 'Wow.' I'm really impressed with how intelligent and interested they are in things. But most importantly, I'm just happy that they're kind."

Ultimately, his children were one of the reasons Justin left "Grey's Anatomy" in 2020 after 16 seasons, telling Page Six at the time he was looking forward to "life, family, love and friendship."

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," he shared in a statement. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

And while he has yet to reunite with his costars onscreen with a cameo role, he and his former Grey's castmates did get back together at the 2023 Emmy Awards, where they thanked their "incredible fanbase" for supporting them over the years.