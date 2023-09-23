Greta Gerwig ‘could not stop laughing' at this ‘Barbie' deleted scene with Michael Cera

“Barbie” fans may have a hilarious new reason to head back to theaters.

As the summer blockbuster releases in IMAX for a limited one-week engagement with bonus footage, “Barbie” cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto said that several never-before-seen “Barbie” moments will “start coming out,” including a scene inspired by Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws.”

“We did this shot on Allan that emulated ‘Jaws,’” Prieto told Variety, detailing the deleted scene in which Michael Cera’s beloved character Allan mimics the brutal beast in the 1975 thriller. “He’s terrified [when] Ken hits a wave and then flies in the air. There’s a moment where the police officer sees someone being eaten in the water.”

“The camera does this push-in, it’s a move where you use a zoom and you’re dialing into the character while zooming back at the same time,” he continued. “The effect is that the background changes — the shot, and his performance, [were] very dramatic.”

Prieto said “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig apparently couldn’t get enough of the moment, adding that she “could not stop laughing when we shot it” and “kept asking the video assistant to replay it for her just to laugh.”

The cinematographer also teases Will Ferrell’s outtakes, which he said deserve their own blooper reel from the “Barbie” production team.

“With Will Ferrell, come on — they should have bloopers from that because he just came up with the craziest stuff,” he said. “All the actors around him couldn’t avoid laughing. We were all playing, and so many moments of improvisation had to be taken out.”

Prieto also confirmed that there was a “Midge in Labor” scene featuring the film's narrator Helen Mirren and Barbie’s discontinued pregnant friend. “It was a little additional moment [where] Helen Mirren then blocks the camera. I can’t really say much more,” he said.

IMAX's limited one week “Barbie” run began Sept. 22 and included new post-credits footage selected by Gerwig, Variety reported.

On Sept. 12, fans were able to bask in all the pink glory when “Barbie” became available to stream on digital platforms. The movie is available to own for $29.99 or as a 48-hour rental for $24.99.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

