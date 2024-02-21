Oscars

Greta Gerwig breaks silence on Oscars snub for directing ‘Barbie'

"Barbie's" Greta Gerwig addressed the uproar after she wasn't nominated for a Best Directing Oscar at the 2024 Academy Awards.

By Lindsay Weinberg | E!

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Life is fantastic for Greta Gerwig, even without that statue.

The "Barbie" director spoke out for the first time since the Academy did not nominate her for the Best Directing award at the 2024 Oscars. (Instead, the organization recognized Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall," Martin Scorsese for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Christopher Nolan for "Oppenheimer," Yorgos Lanthimos for "Poor Things" and Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest."

Gerwig's inner circle quickly noticed the omission, as she told TIME for an article published Feb. 21, "A friend's mom said to me, ‘I can't believe you didn't get nominated.'"

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

But the "Little Women" alum is choosing to focus on the positive, including "Barbie's" nomination for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for her and husband Noah Baumbach.

"I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination,'" Gerwig recalled telling her acquaintance. "She was like, ‘Oh, that's wonderful for you!' I was like, ‘I know!'"

However, the 40-year-old acknowledged there could have been more love for "Barbie," considering star Margot Robbie also failed to get a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

2024 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

Coco Gauff 21 hours ago

TIME's 2024 Women of the Year list features 12 world leaders in various fields

Oscars Jan 24

Ryan Gosling calls out Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars snubs

"Of course I wanted it for Margot," Gerwig noted. "But I'm just happy we all get to be there together."

It's a sentiment that Robbie also expressed when reflecting on her Oscars snub, sharing at a SAG screening on Jan. 30, "There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed."

"Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director," the actress continued, "because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."

Actor Ryan Gosling is "disappointed" that director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie did not receive an Academy Award on Tuesday for the blockbuster hit “Barbie.”
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

OscarsGreta Gerwig
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us