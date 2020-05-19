Grande, Bieber Respond to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Claim They Stole Top Chart Spot

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, two of the world's biggest pop artists, defended themselves Monday after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine accused them of buying the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, according to NBC News.

The hip hop star claimed Monday that Grande submitted tens of thousands of units of her joint charity single with Bieber, "Stuck With U," at the last minute Thursday before Billboard's deadline for its Hot 100 chart. He alleged that Bieber and Grande bought the units themselves to top the competition.

"Understand this, they bought 30,000 or so units on six credit cards," the rapper said on Instagram. "Six credit cards. Now again, you're gonna enjoy your No.1, now explain how you buy 30,000 with six credit cards."

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison last month into house arrest over fears that his chronic asthma makes him vulnerable to the coronavirus. He was serving time after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking. Hernandez received a more lenient sentence after he testified against members of New York City gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

