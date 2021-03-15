Grammys 2021: 5 Show-Stopping Performances that Shook the Internet

The show must go on – even in the middle of a pandemic.

Some the music industry’s brightest stars hit the stage outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 63rd Grammy Awards to perform some of the year’s biggest hits and collaborations.

Harry Styles, who was nominated for three Grammys, opened up the show with his foot-tapping tune, “Watermelon Sugar.” Rocking a green boa over a black leather suit, the former One Direction band member kicked the show off on a good note.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B spiced things up with their musical set filled with back-to-back hits that inspired several TikTok dance challenges and viral moments. Megan Thee Stallion performed “Body” with a big band twist and the Beyoncé-assisted hit “Savage.”

Then came Cardi B. The “Money” rapper performed “Up” before the two femme rappers joined forces for their viral club banger, “WAP.”

Speaking of teaming up, Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak debuted their new group Silk Sonic. The duo gave “old school” vibes with hint of “new school” as they performed before the star-filled audience with their 70s-inspired jam, “Leave The Door Open.”

Purple is the color of royalty and Dua Lipa’s Grammy performance was nothing short of regal. Wearing a sparkling, one-shoulder purple gown, she hit the stage with “Levitating," while DaBaby rapped his verse in a fitted suit of the same hue.

After a wardrobe change into a glittery purple blazer over a mini two-piece ensemble, the “IDGAF” singer turned up the crowd with her dance song, “Don’t Start Now.”

The 2021 Grammys also proved to be historic in several ways.

Beyoncé, who brought her Grammy wins to 28 after picking up four more trophies, became the most decorated female artist in the award show’s history. Taylor Swift won her third album of the year award, making her the first producer to do so. And, country singer Mickey Guyton became the first black female solo artist to be nominated a country music category.

In her first-ever Grammy performance, Guyton belted “Black Like Me” into the mic as she was backed by a gospel chair.

