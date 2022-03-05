Johnny Brown

‘Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies at 84

The actor, also known for his work as a regular performer in the comedy sketch TV show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” passed away on Wednesday, according to his daughter

Actor Johnny Brown, best know for his role as housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman in the 1970s sitcom "Good Times," has died. He was 84.

His daughter, Broadway actress Sharon Catherine Brown, confirmed the news in an Instagram post Friday.

"Our family is devastated," she wrote. "We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable."

According to the Instagram post, Brown passed away on Wednesday. Further details of his death have not yet been made public.

