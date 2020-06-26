‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' Concert to Highlight Coronavirus Health Disparities

Organizers of the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" concert on Saturday hope to not only entertain viewers but to inspire world leaders to commit the billions of dollars necessary to ensure testing, treatments and vaccines are available to everyone.

Pointing out that COVID-19 does not recognize borders and disproportionately impacts people of color and marginalized communities, Hugh Evans, co-founder of Global Citizen, said the concert will aim to use music as a "motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers."

That includes doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates "who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it,” he said in a statement.

According to the CDC, "long-standing systemic health and social inequities" have made members of racial and ethnic minority groups, particularly Black and Native people and Latinos, more vulnerable to getting COVID-19."

Hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the concert will be the last phase of the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" campaign, an effort led by Global Citizen and the European Commission to coordinate COVID-19 medical care.

