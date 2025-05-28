Gisele Bündchen says her 3-month-old is sleeping through the night

When you're the mom to a newborn, catnaps beat catwalks every time.

In a new cover story for Vogue France, Gisele Bündchen spoke about sleep and regaining a sense of balance after giving birth to her son, whom she shares with partner Joaquim Valente, earlier this year. After months of sleepless nights, the 44-year-old supermodel says her little one is now sleeping through the night, a milestone which she says makes all the difference.

“Now that my little one sleeps through the night, I am getting control of my rhythm,” Bündchen remarked. “Like every new mom knows, how the sleep, or the lack of sleep, can change everything.”

Bündchen, who is also a mom to Benjamin and Vivian, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Brady, expressed appreciation for being able to be present for the early stages of her baby's life.

“I feel very grateful to be able to be at home with my kids and enjoy each moment with them. It’s priceless," she continued.

The model shared that her outdoor shoot with Vogue France was rewarding but not enough to compete with being a mom.

“It was amazing,” she said, “but I was still eager to get back to my little one."

Bündchen has not publicly disclosed the full moniker of her youngest child, whose middle name is River, according to People. She has also reduced her presence on social media, although she did make a point of publicly celebrating Mother's Day on the platform.

At the time, she shared a glimpse of her son in a post, celebrating the day alongside a caption that reflected her mindset of embracing the early stages of her little one's life.

"I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life..Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived," she captioned the post, which featured a selfie photo of her holding her son, with only the back of his head and onesie visible.

"Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present," she continued. "Today, on Mother’s Day, I specially miss my mom, but my heart is full. Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day."

