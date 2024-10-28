Gisele Bündchen is pregnant, expecting baby with Joaquim Valente

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gisele Bündchen is preparing to be a model mom of three.

The Victoria's Secret model is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to multiple outlets.

E! News reached out to a rep for Bündchen for comment but has not heard back.

And while this marks the first child for the couple — who initially sparked romance rumors in November 2022, when they were spotted on vacation together in Costa Rica — Bündchen already shares two kids with her ex-husband Tom Brady: son Benjamin Reid, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11. Plus, she's a stepmom to the former quarterback's 16-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In fact, Bündchen credits helping to raise Jack with preparing her to be a great parent to her biological children.

"I got to experience how it is to feel, to be a mom before I was even a mom. To be a bonus mom," she said in an interview. "So, I got to experience how my heart could feel that love and just expand in ways I never thought were possible."

And though Bündchen acknowledged that co-parenting with Brady — whom she finalized her divorce from in October 2022 — hasn't always been easy, she's grateful that, at the end of the day, they both have the same priority.

"Tom has to have time with them, and I have time with them," she shared, "which I think is amazing because they get to really experience more enrichment for their lives."

Noting that their kids get to experience "two different worlds," she added, "That’s wonderful for them I think."

