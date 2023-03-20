Gina Rodriguez Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez is adding a new title to her resume: mom.

The "Someone Great" actress and husband Joe LoCicero welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, her rep confirmed to Today.

The new parents first met six years ago set of Rodriguez's hit CW series "Jane the Virgin," when LoCicero hilariously portrayed a stripper during an episode in season two. The pair made their red carpet debut in November 2016, packing on the PDA at Marie Claire's first annual Young Women's Honors Gala.

Two years later, LoCicero popped the question, with Rodriguez later gushing to E! News, "I'm stuck with that man for life, he made that so." However, she remained mum on the details of the proposal.

"I don't think I'm gonna ever share that," the Golden Globe winner said. "Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it's the blessing and the curse of it, you know?"

Rodriguez — who married LoCicero in 2019—announced she was expecting in July by sharing a romantic video montage on her 38th birthday featuring her husband and clip of her holding up a positive home pregnancy test. That same day, LoCicero, 35, shared a birthday tribute to his wife, writing, "Wherever you go my heart follows," to which Gina sweetly commented back, "Me and baby love you, papa."

Just weeks before giving birth, Rodriguez shared a stunning image from an outdoor maternity shoot where she and her husband cradled her growing baby bump while surrounded by an autumn woods setting.

The "Lost Ollie" star captioned the post, "Just the three of us."