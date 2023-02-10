Giada De Laurentiis Is Leaving Food Network After 20 Years

Giada De Laurentiis is saying arrivederci to the Food Network.

After nearly 20 years as one of the network's most recognizable faces, the Emmy-winning host has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios.

De Laurentiis will develop and executive produce original unscripted programming for Amazon, Deadline reported, including projects featuring the chef in front of the camera.

The 52-year-old celebrated the news on Instagram Feb. 10, writing, "Big week! Super excited for what's to come!"

Despite her departure, Food Network fans can take solace in the fact that the door will always remain open at her original TV home.

"Giada De Laurentiis is culinary royalty, someone who has taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades," a Food Network spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada."

De Laurentiis' "Everyday Italian" debuted on Food Network in April 2003, and she would go on to host "Giada's Weekend Getaways," "Giada at Home," "Giada Entertains," "Giada in Italy," "Simply Giada" and "Giada's Holiday Handbook" for the network over the course of her decades-long tenure.

"I'm looking forward to this next chapter," De Laurentiis said in a statement to Deadline. "I've been a fan of Amazon for a long time, and I'm excited for what we will accomplish together."

In addition to her culinary content, the TV personality recently executive produced the 2022 Hallmark movie "Always Amore" starring Autumn Reeser and Tyler Hynes.

"We look forward to developing an exciting slate of projects with Giada," Amazon Studios' Lauren Anderson said in a statement to Deadline, "as she expands into new areas and we broaden our portfolio of cooking and lifestyle content."

In other good news for Food Network loyalists, reruns of De Laurentiis' shows will still be shown on the channel, as well as available to stream on discovery+.