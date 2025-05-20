George Wendt, a Chicago-born actor most known for his role as Norm Peterson on "Cheers," has died at 76, according to his family.

Wendt died Tuesday morning at his family home, his publicist said.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever," a statement from his family said.

Born in Chicago, Wendt attended high school in western Wisconsin and later joined Chicago's famed improv troupe, "The Second City," in the 1970s.

According to The Second City, Wendt joined the troupe after dropping out of the University of Notre Dame following a semester in which he finished with a 0.0 GPA.

Wendt attributed the academic struggles to living off campus without a car during a brutal winter semester, leaving him without a way to get to class.

Performing with the troupe for five years, Wendt played everyone from Mayor Richard Daley to a hip priest before embarking on a career in television.

Wendt later landed the role he became best-known for in 1982, when iconic NBC sitcom "Cheers" premiered.

For 11 seasons, Wendt's role as a self-deprecating accountant and regular at the Cheers bar was acclaimed by fans and critics alike throughout the show's duration.

During the show's run from 1982 to 1993, Wendt won six Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Owing to his Chicago ties, Wendt also appeared on Saturday Night Live during the early 1990s as part of the "Chicago Superfans" sketch, with Wendt portraying Bob Swerski in the sketches.