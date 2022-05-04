steve burton

‘General Hospital' Actor Steve Burton and Pregnant Wife Sheree Break Up After 23 Years

Steve Burton announced he and wife Sheree Burton are no longer together. She is now pregnant and expecting a baby, which he alleged is "not mine"

By Lindsay Weinberg

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Steve Burton's marriage is over after 23 years.

The "General Hospital" actor confirmed he and wife Sheree Burton have ended their relationship. In an Instagram story on May 4, he wrote, "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated."

He also alleged that while Sheree is pregnant, the baby is not his. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child," he wrote. "The child is not mine." It's unclear if Sheree has a new partner.

Steve and Sheree married in 1999 and share children Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids," he said in his post, adding, "We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

steve burton Nov 23, 2021

Steve Burton Fired From ‘General Hospital' for Refusal to Get Covid Vaccine

Johnny Depp Trial Apr 19

Alleged Abuse, Severed Finger: Top Moments From Depp, Heard Libel Trial

Sheree, who describes herself as a nutrition and fitness coach, has not publicly commented on Steve's announcement. E! News has reached out to her for comment but has not heard back.

In recent months, Sheree has reflected on her "mistakes" in her life. "If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self?" she captioned a photo in January. "I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road.. Don't be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it's ok! You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone."

Steve, who has also appeared on "The Young and the Restless" and "The Last Castle," previously gushed about their relationship during an interview with Soaps In Depth.

"I have the greatest wife in the world," he said in 2019. "She's just an incredible mom and partner. I couldn't do any of the stuff I do without her. It's the clich of, 'Behind every man is a great woman.' She's everything."

He recently embarked on a comedy tour with co-star Bradford Anderson. Their next show is in Illinois on May 9.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

steve burton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us