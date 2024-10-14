Swords, armor and Iron Throne combine to fetch millions at ‘Game of Thrones' auction

The realm rallied together to spend millions on props from their favorite TV show.

More than five years after the "Game of Thrones" finale, thousands of bidders contributed to a Heritage Auctions event in which series props, including the Iron Throne, were up for grabs.

The sold-out event ran from Oct. 10-12 and ultimately reeled in $21,115,718 from more than 900 lots and 4,500 bidders. The "Game of Thrones" haul makes it the second-highest entertainment auction in Heritage's history, trailing only the $22.8 million Debbie Reynolds event held in 2011.

“From the moment we launched the Game of Thrones auction in September, it was clear this was going to resonate with everyone,” Heritage Auctions executive vice president Joe Maddalena said.

“These are extraordinary treasures made by Emmy-winning costume designers and prop makers, who worked tirelessly to adapt George R.R. Martin’s wonderful novels. People wanted a piece of that Game of Thrones magic, and we are honored to have been part of what designer Michele Clapton calls these costumes and props’ afterlives. Everyone at Heritage thanks HBO for the opportunity to ride along.”

Just like the show itself, the Iron Throne was the prized possession of the "Game of Thrones" auction. The original touring throne molded from the original, screen-used model was sold for $1.49 million after a nearly six-minute-long back-and-forth between bidders.

Thirty-two props earned six-figure price tags from "Game of Thrones" fans. Among the priciest props include Jon Snow's Valyrian steel sword, Longclaw ($400,000), Jon Snow's Night's Watch ensemble ($337,500) and a set of Jaime Lannister's armor ($270,000).

Starting bids were between $500 and $20,000, but the lots consistently sold for thousands of dollars more with people wanting a piece of Westerosi history.

“We are so pleased with the result of this auction for some of the most iconic Game of Thrones memorabilia,” Janet Graham Borba, HBO executive vice president of production Janet Graham said. “These fans continue to be passionate collectors, and we are grateful to them and our partners at Heritage for making this a giant success.”