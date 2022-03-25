Two of San Diego’s most legendary X games athletes will be swapping their boards for tuxes for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday -- and one of them is doing it with a broken leg.

Carlsbad natives Shaun White, who just concluded his snowboarding career at the Beijing Winter Olympics, and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who is recovering from a snapped femur, were asked to present at the Oscars. Also on the list is surf champion Kelly Slater, who frequents San Clemente Beach.

Think they’ll be carpooling?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hawk is still injured but he sped up his recovery process to present at the Oscars. He said in an Instagram update he won’t be using crutches to get across the stage.

“[The invitation] greatly expedited my wishful timeline for walking unaided. In other words, I don't plan to crutch my way across the stage,” Hawk wrote. “Hopefully you're not watching the 4K feed so you won’t see me grimacing with each step.”

Not all are too happy with the athletes’ inclusion, though. Some took to Twitter to question why presenters with no cinema ties would be included in the lineup, to which Hawk took issue.

“If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting,” the pro skater Tweeted.

As for White, the King of Halfpipe will not be bringing fiancé Nina Dobrev as his red carpet date, but he won’t be riding solo; he’s taking his mom to the black-tie function.

The 94th Acadamy Awards will return to an in-person event with hosts for the first time in three years. The show will be hosted by Reginal Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Other presenters include Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoë Kravitz, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o and Rosie Perez.

“The Power of the Dog" is this year’s most-nominated film with 12 nods. Other best picture nominees include “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley" and “West Side Story.”

The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

The OG of skateboarding is back with an incredible trick! Jessica Vilchis talks to Tony Hawk about the new Got Milk campaign and how skateboarding is making a big comeback during the quarantine.