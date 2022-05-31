Movies and Entertainment

Fresh Off ‘West Side Story' Rachel Zegler to Star in ‘Hunger Games' Prequel

Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen played in the 74th Hunger Games; Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird will be a part of the 10th Hunger Games

By The Associated Press

Rachel Zegler
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage via Getty Images

Fresh off her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story,” Rachel Zegler will star in Lionsgate's planned “Hunger Games” prequel.

The studio announced Tuesday that Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” an extension of the “Hunger Games” saga that takes place decades before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen. Katniss played in the 74th Hunger Games; Baird will be a part of the 10th Hunger Games.

Susan Collins, whose books were adapted into the $3 billion blockbuster franchise, in 2020 published a prequel novel upon which “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is based. In the film, Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12, sings in a pivotal moment during the reaping ceremony. Zegler stars opposite Tom Blyth, who plays the 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow.

“Our casting team, Deb Zane and Dylan Jury, spearheaded an exhaustive search, reading hundreds of actors in search of our perfect Lucy Gray. That search ended when Rachel Zegler blew the roof off with her depth and breadth of talent as an actor, singer, and performer," said producer Nina Jacobson in a statement. “Rachel is utterly compelling; just like Lucy Gray, her voice and charisma command the stage while her inner strength and humanity transform those around her.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lionsgate is to release the movie in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Movies and Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us