Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Kristen Wiig have reunited to bring back one of their most beloved “Saturday Night Live” sketches.

The trio rebooted the classic “The Californians” skit from "SNL" in a new commercial for Volkswagen.

In the spot, audiences got a sneak peek of the next episode of the soap opera spoof, as Devin (Hader) and Karina (Wiig) lean in for a kiss near a beach after Karina tells him, "I really missed you."

Just as they’re about to lock lips, though, Stuart (Armisen) rolls up in his new ride.

“Wait, Stuart? What are you doing here?” Hader asks in the trademark accent of the sketch, as the dramatic music plays and close-up camera angles zoom in.

Kristen Wiig (left), Bill Hader (center) and Fred Armisen (right) have brought "The Californians" back in a new Volkswagen ad. VW

“I’m out enjoying life in my new Volkswagen ID Buzz,” Armisen replies, while he stands next to the driver’s door.

“It’s giving total positivity,” Wiig chimes in.

The three then take a seat inside the vehicle.

"These seats are like California lounge chairs," Wiig says while sitting in the passenger seat.

"We can go far on a single charge," Armisen replies from the driver's seat. "Who knows where we'll end up."

The trio then admire themselves while looking in the rearview mirror.

(From left to right): Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader and Vanessa Bayer during "The Californians" sketch on "Saturday Night Live." NBC

“The Californians” was a popular recurring “SNL” sketch that further gained a measure of popularity when Armisen, Hader and Wiig each broke character during an episode hosted by Josh Brolin in 2012.

Volkswagen is an official sponsor of SNL50, as the iconic late-night show celebrates its 50th season. The company is also helping recovery efforts after the Los Angeles wildfires by donating to the California Fire Foundation.

The three-hour "SNL" 50th anniversary special will take place Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Wiig and Armisen are among the confirmed names expected to be part of the show.

