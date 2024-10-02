Frankie Valli has gone viral on social media after fans expressed concern over the singer's age as he continues to perform with the Four Seasons.

The 90-year-old singer is touring with the band, and a video of the group performing “Bye, Bye, Baby” racked up millions of views on TikTok and X.

"Whoever keeps sending Frankie Valli out on stage at this point is committing elder abuse," one X user captioned a clip of the band performing, which has more than 2 million views.

Social media users responded to a separate TikTok of Valli performing the hit track, writing, "I really hope he’s doing this willingly, he looks exhausted ... Frankie Valli is a treasure."

Valli responded to the chatter on social media in a statement to TODAY.com on Oct. 1.

“I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air. I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always. I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks,” he said.

“How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments. We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements ... everything,” he added. “I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do.”

Fans were also concerned over a clip of Valli performing “December 1963 (Oh What a Night),” which was posted on TikTok with the caption, "The amount of effort I'm putting into work this week."

In the video, Valli appeared to be behind on the choreography compared to other dancers on stage.

TikTokers reacted to the clip in the comments:

"why are they doing this to this legend, very sad"

"Sir, have a seat. It’s ok to rest."

"It’s so sad that no one has intervened for Frankie"

"Who is allowing this to happen? Is there no guardian or conservator?"

"Frankie blink twice if you are in danger."

Valli said in the statement he plans to continue to do shows for as long as he can, “delivering that great Four Seasons sound.”

“Like that line in ‘Jersey Boys,’ I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going,” he said. “Chasing the music.”

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are scheduled to play shows through April 2025, according to the band's website.

