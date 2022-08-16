Florence Pugh Confirms She and Zach Braff Broke Up

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have called it quits -- but don't worry darling, it sounds like they're still on good terms.

In a cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September ICONS issue, the actress, 26, confirmed that she and the "Scrubs" alum, 47, privately split earlier this year. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told the outlet. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

Throughout their relationship, the stars, who first sparked romance rumors in 2019, made headlines for their age gap, which Pugh defended on numerous occasions. In her chat with Harper's, she reflected on the attention their romance attracted. "Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she shared. "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

While Pugh and Braff are no longer a couple, she's still looking forward to the release of their movie "A Good Person," which he wrote.

"The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences," Pugh said of the film, set for release in 2023. "It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do."

Another film on Pugh's mind? "Don't Worry Darling," in which she co-stars alongside Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde.

When asked about the buzz surrounding the movie and its headline-making cast, Pugh told Harper's, "When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that. That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."

"Don't Worry Darling" is set for release on September 23.