You're welcome: The first ‘Moana 2' trailer has dropped

Are you ready to set sail for Motunui?

Moana, our favorite wayfinder, is back in a brand-new animated adventure that premieres Nov. 27. The trailer just dropped and it will get your heart beating just as fiercely as the Polynesian drums.

"This is a call from the ancestors," Moana's voiceover begins, "to sail to new skies, and reconnect our people across the entire ocean."

This journey certainly seems more ambitious than the first.

After we see a slightly older Moana saying farewell to her village — and maybe even a younger sibling — she confidently sets sail, encountering giant sea creatures, strong waves and the Kakamora. (In case you've forgotten, the Kakamora are the coconut-looking "murdering little pirates" from the first film.)

The Kakamora aren't the only familiar faces you'll see. Moana's trusty sidekicks, Hei Hei the rooster and Pua the pig are once again in the mix.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

And how could the movie be complete without the larger-than-life Maui?

In the trailer, he appears as a shark, then as a hawk before he transforms into human form.

"Boat snack!" he says, grabbing Hei Hei. "Boat snack upgrade!" he says after Pua falls into his free hand. "Bacon and eggs? Why didn't you bring the pig last time?" he asks Moana.

While Lin-Manuel Miranda penned standout songs from the first film, like “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina will oversee the music for the sequel. Foa’i and Mancina previously worked on songs for the first animated flick.

Barlow and Bear are the first female songwriting duo — and the youngest — to compose for a Disney feature film. Based on the fervent fan base these Grammy winners attracted for the unofficial "Bridgerton" musical, we're guessing their tunes will likely appear in our favorites list during the holiday season and beyond.

The film opens the day before Thanksgiving, just in time for holiday viewing. How far will you go to join Moana on her next adventure?

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: