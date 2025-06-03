‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off' star Mia Sara makes first red carpet appearance in 15 years 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mia Sara was present and accounted for during a special event.

The "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" actor returned to the red carpet, following a 15-year hiatus, for the premiere of her latest film "Life of Chuck." For the occasion, Sara, 57, wore a black sleeveless dress with peplum detail and chunky bracelets.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sara was all smiles as she posed for solo shots before posing alongside the film’s director Mike Flanagan and costars Kate Siegel, Tom Hiddleston, Benjamin Pajak, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan and Carl Lumbly.

"Life of Chuck" marks Sara’s first onscreen performance since 2011’s "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz" and her brief (virtual) reunion with "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" costars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck and more in 2020. In the film — based on the book by Stephen King — Sara plays Sarah Krantz, the grandmother of the film’s main character Charles Krantz (played by Hiddleston). The film chronicles the life of Charles, through three different phases, and is told in reverse-chronological order.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

READ Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Sara — mom to Dashiell Quinn Connery, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Connery, and Amelia Henson, whom she shares with husband Brian Henson — credited her return to the big screen to "Life of Chuck’s" director.

"We've been such fans, and we met socially, he and the magnificent Kate Siegel, and he just said, 'Well, don't you ever really want to work again?'" Sara told People. "And I said, 'Oh, I don't know.' He said, 'Well, what if I offered you something?' I said, 'Well, okay, if you offer me something, I'll do it.'"

While she doesn’t have any immediate projects in the works, Sara — who resides in England — is open to returning to acting again, especially if Flanagan is behind it.

"Honestly, it really was all about Mike," Mia said. "If Mike needs me, I'll be there."

And while she has spent and extended time out of the spotlight, Sara previously revealed that people still recognize her decades after her breakout role telling Glamour in a 2009 interview, “Most of the time people think they went to high school with me.”

PHOTOS Ellen DeGeneres