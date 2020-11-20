Jonathan Cheban

Feds Charge Man in Armed Robbery of Kardashian Pal Cheban

The holdup occurred in August when Cheban was arriving at a friend’s house in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

Jonathan Cheban
FilmMagic for Sports Illustrated

Federal authorities in New York City have brought charges in the armed robbery of Jonathan Cheban, a reality TV pal of Kim Kardashian.

Victor Rivera is accused of stealing a $250,000 watch at gunpoint from Cheban, the self-styled culinary influencer known as “Foodgod.” Cheban has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and other shows.

The suspect was arrested in Miami on Friday and will go before a judge there early next week, prosecutors said. There was no immediate word on whether Rivera has a lawyer.

Entertainment News

Wipeout 2 hours ago

Contestant Dies After Completing ‘Wipeout' Obstacle Course

Gov. Andrew Cuomo 2 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo to Receive International Emmy for Daily COVID Briefings

The holdup occurred in August when Cheban was arriving at a friend’s house in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, police said. Two men approached and asked for the time before pulling a gun and making off with the victim’s Richard Mille timepiece, police said.

Rivera, 29, also is charged in another robbery involving a Richard Mille watch in June in New York. Prosecutors say a victim was shot and wounded in that incident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jonathan ChebanNew JerseyKim KardashianArmed Robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us