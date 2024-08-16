Emmy Awards

Father-and-son team of Eugene and Dan Levy to co-host the Emmys

The Levys will also be the first dual hosts since 2018 with “Saturday Night Live” stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.

By Mark Kennedy | The Associated Press

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will make history at the Emmy Awards next month as the first-ever father and son co-hosts.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy's stage as hosts,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego in a statement Friday.

The Levys cleaned up at the 2020 Emmys — the year the winners appeared remotely due to the pandemic — thanks to their hit series “Schitt’s Creek.” Eugene Levy won for outstanding comedy actor and Dan Levy won for best supporting comedy actor. Dan Levy also picked up wins for writing and directing, while both won the outstanding comedy series trophy as executive producers.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television.”

The Levys will be the first-ever father-son hosts at the Emmys and the first duo to do it since 2018 with “Saturday Night Live” stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.

The 76th Emmys air live in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.

Eugene Levy isn't just a co-host this year — he also nominated for his Apple TV+ series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” the unlikely wedding of a droll and cautious host with some of the most beautiful places on Earth.

