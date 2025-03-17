Eva Longoria celebrates 50th birthday with star-studded party and revealing photoshoot

Eva Longoria seemingly had an amazing time on her birthday.

In honor of turning 50, Longoria shared photos on Instagram of herself wearing two revealing outfits — a lacy sheer robe and a long white shirt.

"This is 50," the "Desperate Housewives" alum captioned the pics, adding a sparkle emoji.

In the comments, Longoria received a lot of love from her celebrity friends, with plenty of fire and crown emoji.

Reese Witherspoon wrote, "She’s an ICON and a LEGEND!"

Jessica Alba said, "Yeah it is!!!"

Taraji P. Henson added, "Giiiiiirrrrllllll."

To ring in 50, Longoria also threw an amazing party that she documented online. Kicking off her posts, she shared a photo of herself with Serena Williams and Loren Ridinger on her Instagram story, writing that they posed for the pic before the festivities.

Serena Williams with Eva Longoria before her birthday party. (@evalongoria / Instagram)

Longoria then shared some videos that she and her friends took at the star-studded bash, including a clip of herself walking down the stairs in a silver dress while Eve's "Who's That Girl?" song played.

One special moment of the night was Becky G's toast to Longoria.

While holding a drink in her hand, she said, "I am so happy to know you. I am so blessed to exist in the same lifetime as you, to follow in your footsteps. You are truly one of the most badass people I've ever met, and may God just continue to bless you."

Becky G toasts Eva Longoria at her birthday party. (@evalongoria / Instagram)

After the toast, Longoria walked up to Becky G and gave her a big hug.

Later in the night, Longoria posted a video of her and Becky G dancing to 2 Chainz's "Birthday Song." She also shared a photo of herself posing with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Eva Longoria with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at her birthday party. (@evalongoria / Instagram)

In a 2024 interview with Marie Claire, Longoria talked about turning 50 years old.

“For me, age is just a number, but I’m excited,” she said at the time. “I refuse to believe my greatest success is behind me.”

