Sydney Sweeney teases ‘Euphoria' season 3: Cassie is ‘even worse'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Cassie Howard still isn’t feeling very euphoric.

Sydney Sweeney shared some insight into her character's personal journey on the upcoming third season of "Euphoria". And when it comes to where Cassie’s mindset stands, the actress didn’t mince her words.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Cassie is crazy," Sweeney told Jimmy Fallon on the June 5 episode of "The Tonight Show", before teasing that in the HBO series’ new installment "she’s even worse."

As for whether Cassie’s character arc will include a walk down the aisle, as seen in recently leaked set images? Sweeney wasn’t willing to explain the meaning behind the pics, which show her wearing a wedding dress while walking down an aisle featuring the intertwined initials, "C" and "N." (Fans have speculated that the initials stand for Cassie and Nate, her character's love interest in season two, played by Jacob Elordi.)

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I can't confirm or deny," the "White Lotus" alum said before joking that the photos, "could be A.I."

READ Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence on Jonathan Davino Breakup

While Sweeney — who confirmed her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino in May following seven years together — remained tight-lipped on the rest of Cassie’s season three journey in "Euphoria", several details about the upcoming installment have been revealed over the past few months.

Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette announced at a tech and media conference in December that the show is expected to return in 2026, according to Variety.

And in addition to Sweeny and Elordi, cast members such as Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo will also reprise their roles in season three, which began production in February. Meanwhile, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Rosalía and Sharon Stone will make special appearances on the series.

"There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent," the "Basic Instinct" actress said in a statement in February. "From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric."