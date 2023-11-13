‘Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen dead at 44

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Kevin Turen, a producer who worked on films including "Malcolm & Marie" and "Waves" and whose work in television included HBO's "Euphoria" and "The Idol," has died at the age of 44. His father Edward Turen confirmed his sudden passing to Deadline.

"Kevin was so incredibly special," his dad told the outlet in a Nov. 12 statement. "This world is going to be less without him."

Turen's close friend Jay Penske also remembered the producer's legacy, telling Deadline, "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world."

He continued, "Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."

Shortly after his passing, friends and colleagues paid tribute to the New York City native, including British independent film producer Cassian Elwes.

"A good friend and true indie film maker died tonight too young," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nov. 13. "I'm so sad. Hold your loved ones close. Life if precious and fleeting."

"What people don't realize is actually Hollywood is a small town," he continued. "Everyone eventually meets everyone. The indie film circuit of people who consistently make indie films is even smaller. We all know each other really well because we are kindred spirits. We lost a very important person in our circle tonight."

Turen is survived by his wife Evelina and their two sons Jack and James.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.