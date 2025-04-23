Rockefeller Center

Epic Universe Portal Tour hits Rockefeller Center

Epic Universe opens to the public in Orlando on May 22

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ahead of the opening of the highly-anticipated Epic Universe theme park in Orlando later this spring, New Yorkers can participate in the fun.

A replica of the park's "Chronos" portal will be at Rockefeller Center's North Plaza from April 23-26 available to take in for pictures or videos.

The portal is a 30-foot replica of the real thing in Florida that will serve as the entrance to the theme park's five worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Visitors to the portal tour at Rockefeller Center will have a different experience day and night, when there will be a nighttime show with dynamic lighting.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Epic Universal Portal Tour experience at Rockefeller Center is free and open to the public through April 26. It's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Epic Universe and the Universal Orlando Resort are part of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC New York.

A guest takes a photograph at the entrance portal to the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Epic Universe, the billion attraction from Comcast Corp.'s Universal Destinations & Experiences division, offers five distinct lands and opens to the public on May 22. Photographer: Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
A guest takes a photograph at the entrance portal to the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Epic Universe, the \$7 billion attraction from Comcast Corp.'s Universal Destinations & Experiences division, offers five distinct lands and opens to the public on May 22. Photographer: Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This article tagged under:

Rockefeller Center
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us