Epic Universe Portal Tour hits Rockefeller Center

Ahead of the opening of the highly-anticipated Epic Universe theme park in Orlando later this spring, New Yorkers can participate in the fun.

A replica of the park's "Chronos" portal will be at Rockefeller Center's North Plaza from April 23-26 available to take in for pictures or videos.

The portal is a 30-foot replica of the real thing in Florida that will serve as the entrance to the theme park's five worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Visitors to the portal tour at Rockefeller Center will have a different experience day and night, when there will be a nighttime show with dynamic lighting.

The Epic Universal Portal Tour experience at Rockefeller Center is free and open to the public through April 26. It's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Epic Universe and the Universal Orlando Resort are part of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC New York.