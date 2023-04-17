Emma Watson is reflecting on a magical few years.

While celebrating her 33rd birthday April 15, the Harry Potter alum gave a rare look into her private life.

"This is 33. Holy moly," she captioned a series of black-and-white images taken the year before. "Before 29 I hadn't even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let's just say that now I am well acquainted." (For those unaware, Saturn Return means the planet Saturn returned to the same place and degree it was at the time of someone's birth.)

Watson, who hasn't appeared in a major onscreen role since 2019's "Little Women," also detailed what she's been up to since maintaining a profile outside of the public eye.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I stepped away from my life," she shared. "I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!)"

The time has also been filled with personal changes and professional growth, such as directing her first commercial for Prada's Paradoxe Fragrance Campaign, as well as shooting 2022's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

Emma Watson is looking back on the moment she fell hard for Tom Felton! The "Harry Potter" ­actress has long been open about her childhood crush on her co-star during their early years filming the franchise, and she shared more details about those feelings in the new HBO Max special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

Emma Watson Through the Years

"I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa," she continued. "I retraced my steps. I started a women's environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with Sugar Ray Leonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months."

Emma—who sparked romance rumors with Brandon Green last August—further reflected on her past emotions and how she's becoming a better version of herself.

"I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things," she wrote. "I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. Today I feel [butterfly emojis]."

She thanked the "witches in my coven" who were "so pivotal" in helping her get to where she is now. As for who is in her group of close friends, Emma dropped a series of emojis representing them: a wizard, sunflower, mermaid, ninja, deer, eye, cherry blossom, owl, desert, karate uniform and rose.

"You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass," she concluded her message. "It takes a village, don't let anyone tell you otherwise."