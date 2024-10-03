Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant, expecting first baby with husband

Originally appeared on E! Online

You’ll lose yourself over this news.

Eminem is officially about to be a grandfather, his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers confirming she’s pregnant with her and husband Evan McClintock’s first baby. And she shared the news in the sweetest way — in her dad’s new music video for his song “Temporary,” which is dedicated to Mathers.

The video features home videos of Mathers, now 28, from childhood into adulthood, including footage of the father and daughter dancing at Mathers' wedding earlier this year.

And then, towards the end of the music video, there’s a newer clip where Mathers presents her dad with a #1 “Grandpa” jersey, with the rapper’s jaw dropping in shock as he holds a picture of an ultrasound towards the camera as his daughter laughs and smiles.

The video also includes at the end a close up of a card Mathers wrote to her dad years prior.

“Thank you for doing everything you do & always being there for us girls,” she writes. “You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always.”

The music video acts as a perfectly poignant backdrop for the announcement, chronicling Mathers' journey from Eminem’s little girl to a grown woman ready to welcome a child of her own.

But as the words in the card from Mathers note, “Inside my heart will always be the little girl who loves and needs her dad.”

The pregnancy news comes just five months after Mathers and McClintock announced they’d tied the knot in an intimate ceremony where Eminem walked Mathers down the aisle.

Of the ceremony, Mathers wrote on Instagram, “We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."

"So so many happy tears were shed," she continued, "laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”