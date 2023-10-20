Emily Blunt ‘appalled' over her past fat-shaming comment

Originally appeared on E! Online

Emily Blunt is owning up to her past remarks.

The "Oppenheimer" actress shared she regrets commenting on a person's weight during a 2012 appearance on the U.K.'s "Jonathan Ross Show."

"I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago," Blunt said in a statement obtained by NBC News Oct. 20. "I'm appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

She added, "I've always considered myself someone who wouldn't dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for."

But Blunt isn't shying away from taking accountability. "Yet it happened, and I said it and I'm so sorry for any hurt caused," she continued. "I was absolutely old enough to know better."

Back in 2012, Blunt recalled going to a Chili's restaurant while filming her movie "Looper" and went on to make an insensitive comment about her server.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

First, talk show host Jonathan Ross noted, "If you go to Chili's, you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous."

A-list couples made George and Amal Clooney's 2023 Albie Awards in New York City on September 28 a rare date night.

Blunt responded, "Well, the girl who was serving me was enormous. I think she got freebie meals at Chili's."

Blunt's apology comes three months after she revealed she would be taking a step back from acting to focus on her family, which includes her husband John Krasinski and their daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7.

"This year, I'm not working," Blunt shared on the "Table for Two" with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9, so we're in the last year of single digits."

She explained of her decision, "I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."