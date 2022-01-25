Elton John Postpones Texas Shows After Positive COVID Test

Elton John's two shows at the American Airlines Center in Dallas have been postponed after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing only mild symptoms, according to a statement.

The shows were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. The concert is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

The following message was shared with fans.

"It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly."

After Dallas, John was expected to play in Little Rock and Oklahoma City. For now, those dates remain on the schedule and a statement on his Instagram Stories said he expects to make those shows.

The North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, rescheduled from 2020, kicked off on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

John previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

The show takes the audience on a journey through Elton John's 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos set to the tune of some of Elton's most beloved songs.