Magic School Bus

Elizabeth Banks to Drive ‘Magic School Bus' Onto Big Screens

No anticipated date for the release was given

By Mark Kennedy

(Left) Ms. Frizzle from "The Magic School Bus", (Right) Elizabeth Banks.
Getty Images

“The Magic School Bus” has traveled everywhere from Pluto to inside the human body. Now it's going somewhere new: the big screen.

Scholastic Entertainment said Thursday that it will make “a feature-length, live-action hybrid film” based on the animated TV show that ran from 1994 to 1997. Elizabeth Banks will play the manic science teacher Ms. Frizzle.

“The Magic School Bus,” adapted from a series of books written by Joanna Cole and illustrated by Bruce Degen, centers on a group of school children who board a yellow school bus for field trips to such unlikely places as outer space or the human digestive system.

Entertainment News

Dixie Chicks 18 mins ago

Dixie Chicks Drop ‘Dixie' From Name, Now Known as The Chicks

Splash Mountain 22 mins ago

Disney's Splash Mountain to Get ‘Princess and the Frog' Makeover

Lilly Tomlin supplied the voice for Ms. Frizzle in the original cartoon series and Kate McKinnon voiced her sister in a recent Netflix reboot, “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.”

The film version will be led by Scholastic Entertainment, Brownstone Productions, Marc Platt Productions and Universal Pictures. No anticipated date for the release was given or any other cast.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Magic School Bus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us