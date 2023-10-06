Ed Sheeran's grave is already waiting for him: ‘People think it's really weird'

Ed Sheeran is planning ahead. Very ahead, in fact, to the afterlife.

At 32 years old, the British singer is preparing for when he dies by building his own grave in his estate in England — and he has a good reason for it.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” Sheeran explained in a new interview with GQ, clarifying that it's actually a chapel.

He built the chapel after experiencing heartbreaking moments — like his wife, Cherry Seaborn, diagnosed with a tumor in 2022 and the death of friend Jamal Edwards that same year. After also having people in his life who died cremated, Sheeran wanted a place to mourn them.

As he was building it, he thought it was a beautiful place to be buried and have his daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, go to remember him.

“It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” he said. “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Sheeran added that he also hosts friends’ weddings there.

One can say that in recent years, Sheeran has been in a retrospective mood. Earlier this year, the multi-Grammy winner released a new album, titled “Autumn Variations,” which consisted of 14 songs written about 14 of his friends.

“I wanted to make 14 songs about 14 friends and base it on autumn,” Sheeran said in an Instagram video. “I find that autumn is a season with a lot of change coming out of summer. People are getting out of relationships, getting into relationships, being very lonely. I just found my friends and me were all going through sort of different things in autumn and I just thought it’d be an interesting subject to write about.”

