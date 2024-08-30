Dwyane Wade details his and Gabrielle Union's ‘hard' year

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union know marriage is a full-court press.

Still, the former NBA player and "Bring it On" star assure they still make the perfect team while celebrating their ups, and downs, on their 10th wedding anniversary.

“Year nine was hard for us,” Wade admitted in a video the couple shared to Instagram Aug. 30. “We were kind of reminiscing how we got to even here.”

But the former Miami Heat player — who shares daughter Kaavia, 5, with Union as well as Xavier, 10, Zaya, 17, and Zaire, 22 from previous relationships — knows his wife is leading them to victory.

“Thank you for being there to show me all of the things I forget along the way,” he told the 51-year-old on a balcony in front of their loved ones at their anniversary celebration. “Thank you for continuing to show me that you ain’t going nowhere. That you’re willing to love me through shortcomings I’ve had and the moments of growth that I have. So, thank you for teaching me, thank you for believing in me.”

And Union later replied to the 42-year-old’s heartfelt words in a speech of her own shared later in the post.

“What you just said means everything,” she gushed, before also giving credit to the couple’s support system for keeping her marriage strong. “As you guys all know we’ve been on this path for a long, long time. And the path has been long and beautiful and has taken twists and turns and at every turn you guys have been there. You’ve always put us back on the path.”

The couple reflected further on their relationship in their joint post’s caption.

“10 years of having a very long, very fun, very loving, never ending sleepover with my homie, lover, partner, and best friend,” they wrote. “Through sickness and health, crisis and celebrations, through bad golf days and flubbed lines and new adventures — We stand united and we thrive. 10 toes down, 10 years in, forever to go.”

And despite their struggles, Wade and Union have no trouble sharing their wins, too.