Donald Glover cancels remaining Childish Gambino tour dates over health concerns

Multi-hyphenate Donald Glover announced on social media on Friday that he would be canceling the remainder of his Childish Gambino tour dates due to a health issue.

In a post on X, the musician-writer-actor-director-producer said that after his show in New Orleans he was hospitalized due to an ailment.

"After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked," he wrote. "As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."

The news comes a month after Glover shared in a post on X that he needed to postpone the tour to “focus” on his physical health.

Glover did not disclose additional information about his specific health concerns in his statement on Friday. A spokesperson for Glover did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Grammy Award-winning “This Is America” singer called the decision to cancel the tour dates in North America, the U.K. and Europe "difficult." But, he wrote, "My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously."

All tickets will be refunded, he said.

Fans were surprised and excited to see Childish Gambino on stage again after Glover announced a new tour in May.

Glover, who helped create and starred in a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” series reboot for Amazon Prime, had previously said that his 2018 tour would be “the last Childish Gambino tour ever.”

In May, Glover released the album "Atavista,” a reworked version of his 2020 project “3.15.20.” He then announced the tour, which would begin in August called “The New World Tour.” “Bando Stone & the New World,” his final Childish Gambino album, was released in July.

Glover has several other upcoming projects in the works, including Peacock‘s “Community: The Movie” and “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

In his post on Friday, the artist requested "love, privacy and support" as he focuses on his health.

