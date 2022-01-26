Dolly Parton Teams Up With Duncan Hines for New Line of Cake Mixes

Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The country music legend has teamed up with Duncan Hines to release two lines of southern-inspired cake mixes and two types of frosting.

The limited-edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection features Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, a southern style banana-flavored cake mix, a buttercream frosting and a chocolate buttercream frosting.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” the “Jolene” singer said in a statement. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

A complete kit, which costs $40, includes both mixes and both types of frosting, as well as a collectible tea towel and spatula and custom recipe cards. The kit went on sale online Wednesday and quickly sold out.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Fans drooling at the chance to whip up some Parton sweets can take heart knowing that the mixes and frostings will be available to purchase in stores in March. The mixes have a suggested retail price of $2.19; the frostings are $2.09.

“Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort and inspired by Dolly’s family recipes,” said Audrey Ingersoll, Duncan Hines brand director.

Parton, who set three Guinness World Records last year, is almost as much of a wiz in the kitchen as she is on stage. Last year, she unveiled her own flavor of ice cream. When she spends time in the kitchen, her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, knows to keep out.

Most days, she wakes up before dawn to start her morning routine, which includes making breakfast for her husband, Carl Dean. On occasion, the two enjoy some sausage, biscuits and Parton's delicious recipe for milk gravy.

The kitchen and the recording studio aren’t the only places Parton is making her mark, either. Last year, she announced she had teamed up with thriller writer James Patterson to release her first novel, “Run, Rose, Run.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: