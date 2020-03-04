Dixie Chicks Make a Musical Comeback With ‘Gaslighter’

The Dixie Chicks are back, ya'll!

On Wednesday, the female country music trio released "Gaslighter," their first single in 13 years, and an accompanying music video.

Co-produced by Jack Antonoff, the song deals with a breakup. In 2019, singer Natalie Maines' finalized a divorce from "Heroes" alum Adrian Pasdar. The video, which is not in widescreen, depicts classic, mostly black and white images of Americans in the United States, with the Dixie Chicks wearing military-style outfits and marching in place on a TV program.

The song is the title track of the group's upcoming new album of the same name, set for release on May 1, and the band's first single since the 2007 release of "The Neighbor."

The Dixie Chicks last dropped a studio album in 2006, "Taking the Long Way," which marked their first major record since they famously faced boycotts from right-wingers, including many country music fans, after Maines told fans in 2003, days before the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq began, that they were ashamed Republican President George W. Bush is from their home state of Texas. The album hit No. 1 on the U.S. mainstream and country chart.

Amid their time out of the music studio, the Dixie Chicks did tour periodically over the past few years.

"Can't wait, these really talented girls beat around the Bush and paid for it in the political BS that is US capitalism. They deserved better!" a YouTube user wrote in response to the new video.

"Thank you for not giving up. I am so glad you are back. We love you," another user wrote.