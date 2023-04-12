Disneyland Announces a Splash Mountain Closing Date and More Details About Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Splash Mountain at Disneyland will close at the end of May to make room for the next phase of the theme park's Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The park announced Wednesday that the 30-year-old attraction that transports guests through a setting based on the highly criticized 1946 film "Song of the South" will close May 31. The new ride, set to open in 2024, will be based on the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog."

Critics demanded the removal of Splash Mountain in 2020 during widespread protests for racial justice. "Song of the South" has long been criticized for its portrayal of racist stereotypes.

In June 2020, Disney announced the ride would be transformed to Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The film on which it's based featured the company's first Black princess.

Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World closed in January.

Disney also unveiled new concept art Wednesday featuring bayou fairy godmother Mama Odie, who will joke with guests during their nine-minute journey after a magic display. Jenifer Lewis, who provided the voice of Mama Odie for the film, will reprise her role for the theme park attraction.

Work on the attraction was inspired by New Orleans artist Sharika Mahdi, Disney said.

Other voices for the attraction include Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

Dozens of original audio animatronic figures will greet guests, who will follow the adventures of Princess Tiana and Louis the jazz playing alligator. Disney also said new original music and songs from the film will provide the soundtrack to the display.

And, beyond the audio and visual elements, there's something for beignet lovers. The scent of the deep fried treat being prepared will be part of the queue for the attraction.