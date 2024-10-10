Disney World remains closed Thursday as Milton moved through Florida

Walt Disney World remains closed Thursday as Hurricane Milton passes through Florida.

Walt Disney World and Vero Beach Resort Hotel resorts guests were asked to remain in their hotels and shelter inside while Disney staff assessed any potential damage.

Walt Disney World announced its theme parks, water parks and shopping district, Disney Springs, would all be closed through Thursday, Oct. 10. Disney World said the opening hours on the app and website are based on normal operating hours, and to consult their weather update page for the latest information.

The Orlando area is the most visited destination in the United States due to Disney World, Universal and other attractions, drawing 74 million tourists last year alone.

Halloween-related celebrations have also made October one of the busiest and most lucrative times for theme parks, but Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was canceled for Thursday.

Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando both remained closed on Thursday.

Will Disney World reopen on Friday?

No word as of Thursday morning if Disney World will reopen on Friday.

What if Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Thursday?

Disney World said tickets for the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Thursday would be refunded.

What if I had multi-day park tickets?

If parkgoers had partially used multi-day park tickets for Disney World, the company will extend expiration dates through Oct. 11, 2025.

Will Disney World transportation continue to run?

Walt Disney World Transportation will not run on Thursday.