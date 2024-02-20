Disney star Bridgit Mendler launches satellite data startup with $6.3M in funding

Ready or not, Bridgit Mendler is skyrocketing into the space industry.

Mendler rose to fame with her role as Teddy Duncan in Disney’s hit show “Good Luck Charlie,” which aired between 2010 and 2014. She went on to have success in the music world and garnered over 275 million Spotify streams of her songs “Ready or Not” and “Hurricane.”

Despite her background in TV and music, the now 31-year-old is launching a satellite data startup, she announced in a Monday post on X.

Expect the unexpected!



So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC , @BoxGroup, @humbavc



At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing… https://t.co/JwtEuTOTJI — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 19, 2024

Her new project, called Northwood Space, is starting with a $6.3 million seed and is backed by notable venture investors including Founders Fund, Andreessen Horowitz and Also Capital.

According to her post, Northwood Space is based in El Segundo, California and aims to build a “data highway between earth and space” by designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space.

The startup’s co-founders, from left: Chief Technology Officer Griffin Cleverly, CEO Bridgit Mendler and Head of Software Shaurya Luthra. (Northwood Space)

Mendler included a link to Northwood’s career hiring page in the post.

She spent the last several years getting degrees from the University of Southern California, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School. She went on to work at the Federal Communications Commission’s Space Bureau in 2022, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She told CNBC she “fell in love with space law” during her time at the bureau and came up with the idea for the company during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor-turned-academic said the company’s name is based on a lake in New Hampshire where the idea came to her and her husband, Griffin Cleverly.

Cleverly will serve the company as Chief Technology Officer alongside the Head of Software Shaurya Luthra.