disney

Disney Pushing Back Release Dates of Indiana Jones and Black Panther Sequels, Among Others

Additional Marvel movies, including 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' are also being delayed

Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Letitia Wright in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther."
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP

The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the "Black Panther" sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in theaters in June 2023.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has also been pushed several months, from July 2022 to November 2022. Both films are currently in production.

Other Marvel titles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also all delayed several months.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

disneyMoviesBlack Panthermarvel studiosIndiana Jones
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us