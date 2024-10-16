Disney World announces skip-the-line Lightning Lane Premier Pass: What to know

Parkgoers who want to skip lines at Walt Disney World have a new option, but it will cost you.
Walt Disney World announced the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which will allow holders "one-time entry to each Lightning Lane experience in a theme park."
With the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, parkgoers can enter a Lightning Lane of a ride at anytime during the day rather than picking a specific window. The Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass will not be changing.
The Lightning Lane Premier Pass will first be available on Oct. 30 and could cost up to $449, depending on the time of year and the park.
Disney World said when it first launches the premier pass, it will only be available in limited quantities for guests of eligible resort hotels.
When will the Disney World Lightning Lane Premier Pass be first available?
Wednesday, October 30 will be the first day with Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be available for parkgoers at Walt Disney World.
How much will the Walt Disney World Lightning Lane Premier Pass cost?
According to the WDW site, the prices will vary by date and park, but will initially cost between $129 and $449, plus tax.
Prices could be higher during busy travel seasons or holidays, and will vary based on what Disney World park y ou are visiting.
When can park guests purchase the Lightning Lane Premier Pass?
For guests staying at eligible hotels, you can purchase Lightning Lane Premier Passes up to 7 days before the first day of your resort stay starting at 7 a.m. Eastern Time, Disney said.
At that time, guests can purchase passes for the entire length of their stay, up to 14 days.
What hotels are eligible for Lightning Lane Premier Pass purchases?
Eligible hotel guests will still need to have a valid park admission, and potentially a park reservation, in addition to the Lightning Lane Premier Pass.
According to the Walt Disney World site, in at least the initial pilot program, guests staying at the following hotels will be the ones eligible to purchase a Lightning Lane Premier Pass:
Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort (eligibility applies to Disney Vacation Club Cabins only)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Beach Club Villas
- Disney's BoardWalk Villas
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Other Eligible Hotels
- Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
- Shades of Green Resort
Lightning Lane Premier Passes will only be good for one park in one day.
What rides at Disney World use Lightning Lanes?
- The Barnstormer
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Haunted Mansion
- “it’s a small world”
- Jungle Cruise
- Mad Tea Party
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Space Mountain
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- TRON Lightcycle / Run
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
- Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
- Frozen Ever After
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Journey into Imagination with Figment
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Spaceship Earth
- Turtle Talk with Crush
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
- Disney Junior Play & Dance!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Toy Story Mania!
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™
- Avatar Flight of Passage
- DINOSAUR
- Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
- Feathered Friends in Flight!
- Festival of the Lion King
- Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!
- It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
- Kali River Rapids
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Naʻvi River Journey
How do I purchase a Lightning Lane Premier Pass?
The premier pass will be available for purchase through the My Disney Experience app.
Will the Lightning Lane Premier Pass be available at Disneyland Resort?
Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be available at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California starting on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
How much will the Lightning Lane Premier Pass cost at Disneyland?
According to the Disneyland website, "Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be priced at $400 per person, per day for park visits through December 31, 2024. Beginning in 2025, pricing will vary by date and demand within a $300 to $400 range."