Dina Lohan’s Latest Long Island DWI Case Adjourns With No Plea Deal

What to Know Dina Lohan has been arrested for allegedly drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident on Long Island

Lohan allegedly left the scene after she was involved in a fender bender at Merrick Mall; she pleaded not guilty to the charges

Lohan told cops she had one glass of wine, according to a complaint; she got out of her car and fell to the ground face-first

Prosecutors have offered Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, a plea deal that would put her in jail for six months following her arrest for alleged drunk driving and leaving the scene of a Long Island accident last week. She would also be subject to five years probation under the deal.

The case adjourned without acceptance of that deal following a brief court hearing Wednesday; Lohan is due back in court late next month. The charges stem from a crash around 7 p.m. Saturday in Merrick. Prosecutors say Lohan was driving a Mercedes at Merrick Mall when she hit the back of a Honda CRV.

She drove away from the scene without providing any information, so the other driver called 911 and followed her, a felony complaint says.

The Honda driver and police tracked Lohan to her home in Merrick and found her sitting in the driver's seat with the engine running, according to the complaint.

A police officer who spoke with Lohan said her breath smelled like alcohol and her eyes were "glassy and bloodshot." Lohan was unsteady when she got out of the car and ended up falling to the ground face-first, the complaint says.

She allegedly told police she'd had one glass of wine and refused to take a breathalyzer test, at which point she was arrested.

According to the felony complaint, her Mercedes had an expired registration and hadn't been inspected. She also had one open suspension from July of last year, for failure to pay New York State taxes, the complaint says.

Lohan faces charges including DWI with a previous conviction designated offense within 10 years and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, according to the complaint. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment a day after her arrest, defense attorney Mark Jay Heller said.

Previously, Heller told News 4 "there was no formal test to establish my client was intoxicated" and pledged to fight the charges.

Neither he nor Lohan spoke to reporters on their way into court Wednesday.

The Saturday incident wasn't Lohan's first DWI arrest. In 2014, she pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding in connection with a 2013 traffic stop.

Lohan forfeited her driver's license for a year after that arrest.

