Derek Hough reveals wife is in hospital after emergency surgery for bleeding in her skull

During a performance of Derek Hough’s "A Symphony of Dance," his wife, Hayley Erbert, was rushed to the hospital due to bleeding within her skull, what Hough called a cranial hematoma.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared the news on Instagram, explaining that she "became disoriented" during Wednesday night's performance on his tour and "was taken to the hospital."

"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” Hough wrote. “She is in stable condition.”

A craniectomy is a surgery that removes a portion of the skull — in this case to address the blood pooling around the brain.

"I want to thank the first responders and medical personal who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time," Hough added.

Hough, 38, and Erbert, 28, also a former “Dancing with the Stars” pro, married in August 2023 after dating since 2015, TODAY.com previously reported.

What is a cranial hematoma?

According to the Mayo Clinic, an intracranial hematoma occurs when a blood vessel splits in the brain and blood pools in the skull. It often occurs after a traumatic event, such as a car crash, fall or accident.

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms can include:

Worsening headache

Sleepiness

Dizziness

Confusion

Throwing up

Slurring speech

Paralysis on one side of the body

Bleeding in the skull is considered a life-threatening emergency and people need to seek immediate care. You can have an intracranial hematoma without any outward signs of injury, such as bruising or an open wound.

During a craniectomy, the procedure Erbert underwent, doctors remove part of the skull to reduce pressure in the brain, according to Cedars-Sinai.

Recovery from an intracranial hematoma can take months, and some people don't recover fully, according to Mayo Clinic. The most improvement after such a head injury usually occurs within the first three months, with slowed improvement afterward. Some people require physical and occupational therapy after an intracranial hematoma.

Friends offered support on Instagram. TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones commented four hearts on the post.

“OMG Derek. Please send her our love,” wrote “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd.

Former “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk said: “You two are in my thoughts my friend. Sending healing energy her way.”

