Demi Lovato's sister Madison De La Garza mourns death of her first baby

Madison De La Garza is grieving the loss of her first child.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum, younger sister of Demi Lovato, shared on Oct. 26 that she underwent a cesarean section surgery last month to deliver her and boyfriend Ryan Mitchell's daughter, who they named Xiomara, but that the newborn did not survive.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency C-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first time and last time," De La Garza, 22, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

Lovato shared her sister's post on her Instagram Stories. "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara," the 32-year-old wrote. "I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'll forever be your auntie. I love you so much @maddelagarza."

The "Confident" singer's fiancé Jutes, 33, commented on De La Garza's post, "I love you so much. Rest easy baby angel Xiomara."

The siblings' older sister Dallas Lovato, 36, shared a poem.

"Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday / I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away," she wrote in the comments section. "Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs / One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time / Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts / I wish we got more time together before you had to depart."

Dallas continued, "So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see / Because every breath I take, I’ll be taking one for z."

De La Garza, who played Juanita Solis on "Desperate Housewives" as a child, had announced her pregnancy in early September and signaled that she was due to give birth in late October.

“Oh ryan, how I love you," she wrote in a Sept. 5 Instagram post, alongside photos of the two, with her sporting a baby bump. "Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. Baby mitchell 10.24."

Mitchell commented, "I love you," to which his girlfriend responded, "My everything."

De La Garza had also included in her pregnancy announcement photos of herself celebrating with her family, including mom Dianna De La Garza, plus Dallas and Demi, who later expressed her excitement in the comments section, writing, "I love you and this baby so much already!!"

The singer later told E! News at the screening for her Hulu documentary "Child Star." "I’m really excited to have new life come into our family. I value family and friends over success any day."