‘Deal or No Deal Island' experience coming to New York City

The Banker is back.

The famed 'No or No Deal' Banker is returning with a new show, 'Deal or No Deal Island' -- where thirteen contestants compete in challenges on an island to find hidden briefcases worth over $200 million.

The show premieres Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC New York and will air weekly on Mondays.

But before the premiere, 'Deal or No Deal' fans will have a chance to get immersed in the show.

On Thursday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a special event at The Oculus at World Trade Center where fans can experience the show.

If you stop by, you'll have a chance to experience "The Temple" staircase, see the famous briefcases, see show content, and have a social media photo opportunity.

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Mattina, Rob Mariano, Miranda Harrison, Alyssa Klinzing and Dawson Addis -- (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)