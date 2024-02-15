Deal or No Deal Island

‘Deal or No Deal Island' experience coming to New York City

By NBC New York Staff

The Banker is back.

The famed 'No or No Deal' Banker is returning with a new show, 'Deal or No Deal Island' -- where thirteen contestants compete in challenges on an island to find hidden briefcases worth over $200 million.

The show premieres Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC New York and will air weekly on Mondays.

But before the premiere, 'Deal or No Deal' fans will have a chance to get immersed in the show.

On Thursday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a special event at The Oculus at World Trade Center where fans can experience the show.

If you stop by, you'll have a chance to experience "The Temple" staircase, see the famous briefcases, see show content, and have a social media photo opportunity.

