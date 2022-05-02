Days Before Testimony Against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Fires PR Team

Actor Amber Heard, expected to testify Wednesday in ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation claim against her, has hired a new public relations firm, NBC News has confirmed.

As she prepared to defend herself in court earlier this spring, Heard, 36, retained the services of Precision Strategies, co-founded by Stephanie Cutter, a former deputy campaign manager for President Barack Obama's successful re-election campaign.

She has acquired the services of The Management Group, a Beverly Hills, California-based organization with Hollywood experience, CEO David Shane confirmed by phone.

Heard's team is expected to take the legal stage Tuesday, after Depp's team wraps up. An expert for Heard's side is expected go first; Heard would most likely take the stand Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.