Dana Carvey and David Spade reunite for ‘Church Lady' ‘SNL' cold open

Dana Carvey took a break from playing President Joe Biden this week on "Saturday Night Live" and instead broke out one of his most famous characters: Church Lady.

"Hello, welcome to church chat, I'm the Church Lady," Carvey began. "You know, it's great to be back to ring out the end of the year 2024. The most Satanic year in history."

"Instead of mother Mary, little girls are looking up to the Hawk Tuey girl," Carvey as Church Lady said, referencing the viral Hawk Tua girl. "Instead of Hawk Tuey, you better walk to a church."

Church Lady was then joined by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was briefly President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General.

Gaetz, played by "SNL" cast member Sarah Sherman, was labeled "Satan" by Church Lady, who then asked her guest about some "sexual peccadillos," referencing the real-life Gaetz's House Ethics Committee report, which was set to be released before he resigned from Congress last month. The report focused on allegations that Gaetz engaged in illicit drug use and sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl, obstructed the House probe and other claims.

The House voted this past week to prevent the report from being released for now.

"You better repent Matt, you only have 17 days left 'til Christmas," Church Lady told him.

"You had me at 17," Sherman as Gaetz responded.

Church Lady shares her thoughts on 2024, the most satanic year in history pic.twitter.com/0OpjmQjS0K — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 8, 2024

After saying goodbye to Gaetz, Church Lady welcomed Hunter Biden, played by David Spade.

Spade was an "SNL" cast member alongside Carvey in the 1990s and co-hosted a podcast with him, "Fly on the Wall," which focuses on "Saturday Night Live."

"Alright, yes, my father did pardon me but I thought it was a good thing for the father to forgive the son. Right Church Lady?" Spade as Hunter Biden said.

Hunter Biden received a pardon from his father, President Joe Biden, this past week.

"Well, Jesus certainly didn't turn water into crack," Church Lady later told Hunter Biden.

Church Lady's third guest was Major League Baseball slugger Juan Soto, played by cast member Marcello Hernandez. Soto, who played his last season with the New York Yankees, is a free agent and is expected to sign with a new team soon.

The host of "SNL" this week was "Gladiator II" star Paul Mescal, alongside musical guest Shaboozy.

In his opening monologue, Mescal noted that he is not "known for comedy," showing some of his emotional movie scenes.

"I think it's pretty clear I'm not afraid to do emotional scenes. Or nude scenes. Or nude, emotional scenes," he joked.